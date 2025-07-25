Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Down 6.5% - Should You Sell?

Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.26. 229,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 306,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Yatsen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Yatsen Trading Down 6.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -2.10.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited Sponsored ADR will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Yatsen announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Yatsen by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,187 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Yatsen by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,729 shares of the company's stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

