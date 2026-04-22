Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Stock Price Down 0.6% - Should You Sell?

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 598 and last traded at GBX 601.84. 1,972,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,041,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 605.58.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 704 target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 666.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YCA

Yellow Cake Price Performance

The company's 50 day moving average is GBX 609.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 591.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake is a London-quoted company, incorporated in Jersey, which offers exposure to the uranium spot price. This is achieved through its strategy of buying and holding U3O8. It may also seek to add value through other uranium-related activities. Yellow Cake and its wholly owned subsidiary (the "Group") seek to generate returns for shareholders through the appreciation of the value of its holding of U3O8 and its other uranium-related activities in a rising uranium price environment. The business is differentiated from its peers by its ten-year Framework Agreement for the supply of U3O8 with Kazatomprom, the world's largest uranium producer.

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