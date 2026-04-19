YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

YETI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm upgraded YETI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on YETI from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

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YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $41.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.80. YETI has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $51.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $583.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.43 million. YETI had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 8.85%.YETI's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.770-2.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in YETI by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,945,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $174,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,278 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,150,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in YETI by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,884,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,947 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $44,666,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,640,000.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

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