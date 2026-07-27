Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Stock Price Up 8.5% - Time to Buy?

Yext (NYSE:YEXT - Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.4260. Approximately 345,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,270,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yext from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Research raised Yext from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Yext from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Yext

Yext Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yext

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander bought 76,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $397,711.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 141,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $737,011.80. This represents a 117.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth H. Waugh purchased 133,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 319,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,791.25. The trade was a 71.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YEXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yext by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,564 shares of the company's stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 354,495 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Yext by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 50,812 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Yext by 173.7% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 210,094 shares of the company's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 133,347 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 58.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Further Reading

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