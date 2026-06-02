Yolanda Lee Conyers Sells 750 Shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total transaction of $663,997.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,630,738.33. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $5.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $926.61. 2,555,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $118.75 and a 52-week high of $953.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,187,621,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,949,512 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $696,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,957 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $498,363,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $204,602,000 after buying an additional 1,327,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $565.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $772.04.

View Our Latest Report on Seagate Technology

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,150 from $740 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s upside after the stock’s strong run.

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology to $1,150 from $740 and reiterated a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s upside after the stock’s strong run. Positive Sentiment: Seagate agreed to a $175 million settlement over shareholder claims tied to alleged sales to Huawei, removing a legal overhang that had been a source of uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Seagate agreed to a over shareholder claims tied to alleged sales to Huawei, removing a legal overhang that had been a source of uncertainty for investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also highlighted Seagate as a stock favored by some billionaire investors, reinforcing the bullish sentiment around the name. Article Title

Recent coverage also highlighted Seagate as a stock favored by some billionaire investors, reinforcing the bullish sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly semiconductor-sector roundup articles featuring Seagate are mainly contextual and do not appear to add a major new catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Quarterly semiconductor-sector roundup articles featuring Seagate are mainly contextual and do not appear to add a major new catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Another report noted that a major investor, Situational Awareness LP, sold its Seagate stake, but the article does not indicate a broad shift in fundamentals. Article Title

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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