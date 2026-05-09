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York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
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Key Points

  • York Space Systems received an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from 11 firms, with eight buy ratings and three hold ratings. The consensus 12-month price target is $36.40.
  • Recent analyst moves were mixed: Needham cut its target from $42 to $33 but kept a buy rating, while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $31 and stayed neutral. Other firms, including Robert W. Baird, Truist, and Zacks, also updated their views.
  • The stock was trading up 4.6% at $34.91, above its 50-day moving average of $27.65. It has ranged between a 12-month low of $16.93 and high of $44.54.
  • Five stocks we like better than York Space Systems.

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

YSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on York Space Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on YSS

York Space Systems Trading Up 4.6%

York Space Systems stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65. York Space Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

York Space Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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Analyst Recommendations for York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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