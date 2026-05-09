York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

YSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on York Space Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

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York Space Systems Trading Up 4.6%

York Space Systems stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65. York Space Systems has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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