York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Upgraded to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 target price on York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings started coverage on York Space Systems in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on York Space Systems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.90.

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York Space Systems Stock Up 10.2%

Shares of YSS opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.17. York Space Systems has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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