Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Hits New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.1750, with a volume of 25460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Get Youdao alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Youdao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Youdao from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Youdao has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Research Report on Youdao

Youdao Stock Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.61 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Youdao had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.19%.The company had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.43 million.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Youdao stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Youdao, Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:DAO - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,286 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Youdao were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company's stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc NYSE: DAO, established in 2006 as a subsidiary of NetEase, is headquartered in Beijing, China. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2019, marking a significant milestone in its development as an intelligent learning and knowledge service provider. Since its inception, Youdao has combined cloud computing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics to create an adaptive learning ecosystem designed to meet the needs of individual learners and organizations.

At the core of Youdao's offerings is its suite of digital dictionaries and translation tools, including the flagship Youdao Dictionary app and translation engine.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Youdao, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Youdao wasn't on the list.

While Youdao currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here