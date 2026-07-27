YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $5.9947 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.04 billion. On average, analysts expect YPF Sociedad Anónima to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Horacio Daniel Marin acquired 2,840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 92,193 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,273,145.55. The trade was a 3.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matias Osvaldo Farina bought 8,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.22 per share, for a total transaction of $401,327.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 55,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,166.14. This trade represents a 18.96% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 11,792 shares of company stock valued at $537,153 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 488.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7,696.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,796 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on YPF

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima NYSE: YPF is an integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company’s primary businesses encompass upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream transportation and storage, and downstream refining and distribution. YPF operates several major refineries and a nationwide network of service stations, supplying fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products to both retail and industrial customers.

Founded in 1922 as Yacimientos Petrolíferos Fiscales, YPF was the world’s first state‐owned oil company.

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