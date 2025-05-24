Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Yuanbao Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ YB opened at $14.99 on Friday. Yuanbao has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $28.99.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

