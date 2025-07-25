Free Trial
Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Trading Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2025
Yuanbao logo with Finance background

Key Points

  • Yuanbao Inc. shares saw a significant decline of 6.4% during mid-day trading, dropping to $28.06 from a previous close of $29.97.
  • Analysts have downgraded Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating, indicating a shift in investor sentiment.
  • The company's recent quarterly earnings report showed an earnings per share of $0.89 and revenues of $133.68 million.
  • Yuanbao is recognized as a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China, focusing on integrating insurance with advanced technologies.
  • Interested in Yuanbao? Here are five stocks we like better.
Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday. The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.06. 20,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 108,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th.

Yuanbao Stock Down 7.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

