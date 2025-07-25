Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB) Trading Down 6.4% - Time to Sell?

Yuanbao Inc. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.06. 20,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 108,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.

Get Yuanbao alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Yuanbao from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yuanbao

Yuanbao Stock Down 7.1%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.25.

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yuanbao, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yuanbao wasn't on the list.

While Yuanbao currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here