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Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Yue Yuen Industrial logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial gapped up Monday, opening at $10.36 versus the prior close of $9.89 (last trade $10.36), about a 4.8% move on light volume (~1,474 shares).
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock from a "moderate sell" to a "strong sell" on March 16, and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is currently Sell.
  • Technical and balance-sheet metrics show the 50-day MA at $10.83 and 200-day MA at $10.43, with low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.08) and solid liquidity (current ratio 2.12, quick ratio 1.37).
  • Interested in Yue Yuen Industrial? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.89, but opened at $10.36. Yue Yuen Industrial shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,474 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Yue Yuen Industrial from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Research Report on YUEIY

Yue Yuen Industrial Stock Up 4.8%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yue Yuen Industrial OTCMKTS: YUEIY is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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