Yum! Brands (YUM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $2.0351 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:15 AM ET.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 18.98%.The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $137.33 and a one year high of $169.39.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total transaction of $1,937,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,650 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,365,096. This represents a 45.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $40,176.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,840,607.94. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 14,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,794,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,183,964 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $632,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,777 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,945,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,944,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays set a $185.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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