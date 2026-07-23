Yum China (YUMC) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $3.0511 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

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Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yum China to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Yum China Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of YUMC opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.10. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. Yum China has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's payout ratio is 44.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yum China by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135,203 shares of the company's stock worth $531,593,000 after buying an additional 167,868 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Yum China by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,553,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $408,366,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 13.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,871,382 shares of the company's stock valued at $262,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,928 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,702,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 80,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,307,666 shares of the company's stock worth $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 69,942 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Yum China from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUMC

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

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