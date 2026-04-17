Yvonne Hui Sells 10,063 Shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $91,372.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $235,998.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Phreesia alerts: Sign Up

Phreesia Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.18. 1,598,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,571. The company has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a P/E ratio of 305.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $32.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.75 million. Phreesia had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 0.48%.The company's revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Phreesia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Phreesia by 354.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,755 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Phreesia by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,449 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company's stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Phreesia, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Phreesia wasn't on the list.

While Phreesia currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here