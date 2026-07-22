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Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EMBJ

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Embraer to $2.86 from $2.85, while keeping a Hold rating on the stock. Its forecast is just below the broader consensus estimate of $2.90 per share.
  • Other analysts remain generally constructive: JPMorgan cut its price target to $80 but kept an Overweight rating, while Scotiabank initiated coverage with a Sector Outperform rating and an $81 target. Overall, Embraer has a Moderate Buy consensus and a $67.29 average price target.
  • The stock was trading at $65.38 on Wednesday, with a market cap of $11.81 billion and a 1-year range of $46.54 to $80.75. Institutional ownership is notable, with hedge funds and other institutions holding about 34.65% of shares.
  • Interested in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica? Here are five stocks we like better.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMBJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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