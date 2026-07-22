Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EMBJ

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.29.

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Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Stock Performance

Shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.48. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 98.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,508 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Company Profile

Embraer SA NYSE: EMBJ, legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

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