Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report released on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies' current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies' Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $205.33.

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Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $167.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $164.89 and a 52-week high of $235.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.Marsh & McLennan Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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