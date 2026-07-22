Zacks Research Boosts Earnings Estimates for Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Ingersoll Rand in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Ingersoll Rand's current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $100.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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