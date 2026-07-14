Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Delek US in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Delek US's current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Delek US from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Delek US to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $47.31.

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Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.58.

Delek US (NYSE:DK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $1.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. The business's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Delek US's payout ratio is -112.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 4,921 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $227,842.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,226 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $843,863.80. The trade was a 21.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reuven Spiegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,145,781.92. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,270 shares of company stock worth $1,828,718. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,330,858 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $187,773,000 after buying an additional 38,577 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,743,890 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $79,296,000 after acquiring an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,447 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $78,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Delek US by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,037 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 403,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ION Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc NYSE: DK is an independent downstream energy company engaged in the refining, logistics, and marketing of petroleum products. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, the company operates a network of inland refineries, storage terminals and pipelines, and convenience store locations. Delek US focuses on converting crude oil into a variety of finished products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and renewable fuels, serving wholesale and retail customers across the United States.

In its refining segment, Delek US owns and operates four inland refineries located in Texas and Arkansas.

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