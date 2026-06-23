Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas' current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas' Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $358.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.89 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

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MGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $32.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,807 shares of the company's stock worth $192,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,028,781 shares of the company's stock worth $221,910,000 after acquiring an additional 394,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,279,636 shares of the company's stock worth $198,248,000 after acquiring an additional 170,174 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 790.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,671,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,458 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Magnolia Oil & Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp NYSE: MGY is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of onshore oil and gas assets in South Texas. Headquartered in Houston, the company concentrates its efforts on the Eagle Ford Shale, where it holds significant working interests in key producing counties.

The company's core operations center on horizontal drilling and multi-stage completions designed to extract light crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

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