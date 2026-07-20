Zacks Research Comments on Masco's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the construction company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Zacks Research currently has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco's current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Masco's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.67.

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Masco Stock Down 0.1%

Masco stock opened at $78.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. Masco has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $83.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a return on equity of 815.20% and a net margin of 10.90%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Masco's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.76%.

Trending Headlines about Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research upgraded Masco to strong-buy from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Zacks.com

Zacks Research upgraded Masco to from hold, a bullish signal that can support investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including Q1 2027 to $1.10 , Q2 2027 to $1.35 , Q3 2027 to $1.18 , and Q4 2027 to $1.07 , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum.

The analyst lifted near- and medium-term EPS forecasts, including , , , and , suggesting stronger expected earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: FY2027 EPS was increased to $4.69 from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to $5.25 from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow.

FY2027 EPS was increased to from $4.64, and FY2028 EPS was raised to from $5.19, reinforcing the view that earnings may continue to grow. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also nudged its Q2 2028 EPS estimate higher to $1.43 from $1.41 and Q1 2028 EPS to $1.22 from $1.21.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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