Zacks Research Comments on V.F.'s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC - Free Report) - Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.'s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.'s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.58.

Get V.F. alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on VFC

V.F. Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:VFC opened at $16.43 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $22.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 2.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. V.F.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 705.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider V.F., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and V.F. wasn't on the list.

While V.F. currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here