Zacks Research Downgrades Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX) to Strong Sell

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Stock Performance

BWMX stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $637.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.20. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C (NYSE:BWMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.19 million during the quarter. Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C had a return on equity of 89.15% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andres Campos Chevallier bought 10,000 shares of Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $840,500. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,082 shares of the company's stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,663 shares of the company's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de C.V. is a Mexico City–based home solutions company that designs, sources and distributes a broad portfolio of organizational and household products. Through a direct-to-consumer model, Betterware offers storage and organization items, kitchenware, cleaning tools, personal care accessories and pet care products. The company leverages both digital channels and a catalog-driven distribution network to reach end customers, pairing an e-commerce platform with an independent sales advisor network.

Founded in 1995, Betterware has built a multi-channel sales infrastructure that relies on regional distribution centers and a large community of independent representatives.

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