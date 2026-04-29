Zacks Research Downgrades Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) to Strong Sell

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on HMY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMY. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the mining company's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 22,909 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the mining company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.5% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 24,002 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company's stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is a South Africa–based precious metals producer primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. The company operates a portfolio of underground and surface mining operations, targeting both reef-hosted and alluvial deposits. In addition to gold, Harmony’s activities encompass the extraction of copper as a byproduct at its Papua New Guinea operations.

In South Africa, Harmony’s mining footprint includes deep-level underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin, where it employs a combination of conventional and mechanized mining methods.

Further Reading

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