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Zacks Research Downgrades Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Strong Sell

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Roche logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded Roche from hold to strong sell in a Tuesday report.
  • Other recent analyst actions were mixed, with Argus upgrading Roche to buy, HSBC cutting it to hold, and Morgan Stanley moving it to equal weight with a $46 price target. Overall, MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.
  • Roche shares opened at $51.18, slightly below its 50-day moving average of $51.32 and 200-day moving average of $52.69. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $37.51 and a high of $60.85.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Roche from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Roche from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Roche from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roche

Roche Price Performance

Shares of RHHBY opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roche has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Roche

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roche during the 1st quarter worth $4,448,000. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in Roche by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 140,551 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,880,000 after buying an additional 87,107 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roche by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,732 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Roche Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company headquartered in Basel, founded in 1896 by Fritz Hoffmann‑La Roche. The company operates primarily through two complementary divisions — Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics — and is known for integrating drug development with diagnostic capabilities to advance personalized healthcare. In the United States and other international markets, shares trade as American Depositary Receipts under the ticker RHHBY OTCMKTS: RHHBY.

In pharmaceuticals, Roche focuses on developing and commercializing prescription medicines across therapeutic areas including oncology, immunology, infectious diseases and neuroscience, with a notable emphasis on targeted biologics and personalized therapies.

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Analyst Recommendations for Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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