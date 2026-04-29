Zacks Research Downgrades Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) to Hold

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taboola.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $5.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $923.57 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.34. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $522.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.80 million. Taboola.com had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.21%.The company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taboola.com will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company's stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com NASDAQ: TBLA operates a leading content discovery platform that connects advertisers with premium publishers through native advertising and personalized recommendations. The company’s technology analyzes user behavior and contextual information to deliver promoted content, video, and product recommendations to audiences across a network of thousands of websites and mobile apps. By leveraging machine learning and big data, Taboola helps publishers generate incremental revenue while enabling advertisers to reach engaged users at scale.

Taboola’s suite of products includes feed placements, video recommendations, and sponsored content units designed to blend seamlessly with editorial pages.

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