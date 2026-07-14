Zacks Research Estimates AGCO's FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.92. The consensus estimate for AGCO's current full-year earnings is $6.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO's Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.97 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $134.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AGCO from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $129.45.

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AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock opened at $114.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $143.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.07.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.50. AGCO had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. AGCO's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. AGCO has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. AGCO's payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder & Farm Equipment Ltd Tractors sold 422,590 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $52,096,895.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,149,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $388,309,809.60. This trade represents a 11.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 951.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 400.0% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company's stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision farming solutions. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, the company markets a diverse portfolio of well-known brands, including Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Challenger, Valtra and GSI, serving farmers and producers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Through an extensive dealer network, AGCO provides equipment tailored to a broad range of crop and livestock operations.

The company's product offerings span tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage tools, application equipment, seeding and tillage implements, as well as grain storage and protein solutions.

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