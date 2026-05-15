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Zacks Research Estimates Yum China's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:YUMC)

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
Yum China logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered Yum China’s Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $0.69 from $0.70, while the full-year consensus estimate remains $2.95 per share.
  • Yum China recently matched Q1 earnings expectations, reporting $0.87 EPS on revenue of $3.27 billion, which was above estimates and up 9.7% year over year.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share, payable June 17, implying a 2.5% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Yum China? Here are five stocks we like better.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Yum China's current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.50 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Yum China from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $63.64 target price on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yum China from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on YUMC

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $45.99 on Friday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company's fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87. Yum China had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Yum China's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Xueling Lu sold 23,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,312,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at $504,905.28. This represents a 72.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 57,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 45,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,072 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,948 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

About Yum China

(Get Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc operates as the largest quick-service restaurant company in China, through its ownership and franchising of brands such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. The company's core business encompasses full-service and fast‐casual dining, takeout and delivery channels, as well as ancillary services including loyalty programs and digital ordering platforms. Yum China's restaurants offer a diverse menu that adapts global brand concepts to local consumer preferences, featuring items such as soy‐marinated chicken, customized pizzas and region‐inspired side dishes.

In addition to its signature brands, Yum China has expanded its portfolio to include innovative concepts tailored to evolving market trends, such as plant‐based offerings, self‐service kiosks and mobile app integrations.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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