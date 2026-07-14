Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for Viper Energy

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Viper Energy's Q2 2028 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Viper Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.15.

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Viper Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. Viper Energy has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.81 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business's revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Viper Energy's payout ratio is presently -475.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at $9,853,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Viper Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 83,323 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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