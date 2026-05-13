Zacks Research Expects Stronger Earnings for Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Landstar System's current full-year earnings is $5.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Landstar System's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.88 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Landstar System from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $179.36.

Get Landstar System alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $175.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.85. Landstar System has a one year low of $119.32 and a one year high of $195.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Landstar System's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Landstar System by 9.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 57.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,341 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $21,380,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 132.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company's stock.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Landstar System's dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Landstar System declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback 1,115,195,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions through a network of independent agents and third-party capacity providers. The company specializes in truckload brokerage, intermodal, air and ocean freight, expedited and heavy-haul services, along with value-added offerings such as cargo insurance, customs brokerage and supply chain management. Landstar's proprietary technology platform enables real-time load matching, shipment tracking and data analytics to optimize fleet utilization and improve customer service.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Landstar pioneered an asset-light brokerage model that has evolved into a global logistics operation.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Landstar System, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Landstar System wasn't on the list.

While Landstar System currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here