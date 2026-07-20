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Zacks Research Forecasts Carvana's Q1 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Carvana logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Zacks Research lowered its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for Carvana to $0.47 from $0.50, while keeping a Hold rating on the stock.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive overall, with MarketBeat citing an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.92 despite the Zacks downgrade.
  • Carvana recently beat expectations in its last reported quarter, posting EPS of $1.69 versus $0.32 expected and revenue of $6.43 billion, while the stock was last trading around $67.50.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carvana.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana's current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carvana's Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays set a $93.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $107.40 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 3.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.29. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.37. Carvana had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 5,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $375,838.55. Following the sale, the insider owned 315,075 shares in the company, valued at $21,157,286.25. This represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director J Danforth Quayle sold 14,525 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 214,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,047,200. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 396,962 shares of company stock valued at $28,525,088. Insiders own 15.19% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 152.6% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana's model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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