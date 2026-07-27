Zacks Research Forecasts Huntsman's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research note issued on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman's current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Huntsman's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Huntsman from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Huntsman from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.67.

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Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $12.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. The firm's revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,182,590 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 830,828 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,912 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $178,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,590 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,705,178 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 311,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company's stock.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Huntsman's payout ratio is presently -18.23%.

Key Headlines Impacting Huntsman

Here are the key news stories impacting Huntsman this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Huntsman’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $0.08 from a prior loss estimate, suggesting a stronger earnings outlook over the next couple of years.

Zacks Research raised Huntsman’s FY2027 EPS estimate to $0.08 from a prior loss estimate, suggesting a stronger earnings outlook over the next couple of years. Positive Sentiment: FY2028 EPS forecasts were lifted sharply to $0.22 from $0.07, indicating analysts now see a more meaningful recovery in profitability.

FY2028 EPS forecasts were lifted sharply to $0.22 from $0.07, indicating analysts now see a more meaningful recovery in profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly estimates were improved, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, which may help reassure investors that losses could narrow sooner than previously expected.

Several quarterly estimates were improved, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, and Q4 2027, which may help reassure investors that losses could narrow sooner than previously expected. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term estimates remain soft, with Zacks still forecasting a full-year FY2026 loss of $0.30 per share versus consensus of a smaller loss, so the recovery is not expected to be immediate.

Near-term estimates remain soft, with Zacks still forecasting a full-year FY2026 loss of $0.30 per share versus consensus of a smaller loss, so the recovery is not expected to be immediate. Neutral Sentiment: A separate article about “Spider Grills The Huntsman” is unrelated to Huntsman Corporation and is unlikely to affect the stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals with headquarters in The Woodlands, Texas. Founded in 1970 by entrepreneur Jon Huntsman Sr., the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to establish a broad portfolio of products serving diverse end markets. Huntsman maintains a presence in more than 30 countries, operating manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

The company organizes its operations into several core business segments, including Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.

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