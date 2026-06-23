Zacks Research Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $16.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $16.64. The consensus estimate for Everest Group's current full-year earnings is $52.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group's FY2028 earnings at $65.68 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. Everest Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 11.76%.

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Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Everest Group from $332.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Everest Group from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $370.07.

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Everest Group Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE EG opened at $338.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.69. Everest Group has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $368.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Everest Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Everest Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Everest Group

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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