Zacks Research Forecasts Unum Group's Q2 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.17. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group's current full-year earnings is $8.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Unum Group's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.68 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS.

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Several other analysts also recently commented on UNM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Unum Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Unum Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.25.

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Unum Group Trading Down 0.4%

Unum Group stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $68.28 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Unum Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,150,069. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia Egan sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $657,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,758. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,852 shares of company stock worth $2,552,414 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 95.7% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 389,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,356,916 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $105,161,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,167.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 141,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,516,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $195,704,000 after buying an additional 978,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,734,937 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $446,063,000 after buying an additional 223,095 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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