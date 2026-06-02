Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for Genpact Q2 Earnings

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Genpact in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Genpact's current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

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Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on G

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Genpact has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $48.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 13,702,500 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $641,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,575,115 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $307,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 12.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,609,641 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $208,965,000 after acquiring an additional 598,877 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,802,854 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $224,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,484 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,116 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $210,391,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at $21,404,535.39. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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