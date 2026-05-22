Zacks Research Has Bullish Estimate for Cactus Q2 Earnings

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cactus in a report released on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cactus' current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cactus' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Cactus had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $388.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cactus in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cactus from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.50.

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Cactus Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WHD opened at $62.11 on Friday. Cactus has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.44.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Cactus's payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, President Joel Bender sold 106,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $5,331,905.28. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 27,793 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,426.56. This represents a 79.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $678,840.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,554.30. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,206 shares of company stock valued at $11,295,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cactus by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,963,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $181,074,000 after buying an additional 659,366 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cactus by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,994 shares of the company's stock worth $129,959,000 after acquiring an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,343,731 shares of the company's stock worth $107,062,000 after acquiring an additional 498,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,090,619 shares of the company's stock worth $99,033,000 after acquiring an additional 251,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

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