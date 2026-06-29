Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for CRS Q4 Earnings

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for Carpenter Technology in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology's current full-year earnings is $10.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology's Q1 2027 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.09 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $655.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm's revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

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Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $458.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $591.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $478.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.18. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $605.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,411,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth $195,731,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $195,254,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,215,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,683,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total value of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,096,307.84. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total value of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Trending Headlines about Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for several upcoming quarters and fiscal years, including FY2027 EPS to $12.09 and FY2028 EPS to $14.46, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability for Carpenter Technology. Carpenter Technology analyst estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its earnings outlook for several upcoming quarters and fiscal years, including FY2027 EPS to $12.09 and FY2028 EPS to $14.46, suggesting stronger longer-term profitability for Carpenter Technology. Neutral Sentiment: The revisions were incremental, with many quarterly EPS estimates lifted by only a penny, so the news is supportive but not a major surprise. Carpenter Technology analyst estimate updates

The revisions were incremental, with many quarterly EPS estimates lifted by only a penny, so the news is supportive but not a major surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Carpenter Technology recently beat quarterly EPS expectations, though revenue came in below consensus, leaving investors focused on whether margin strength can continue. Carpenter Technology earnings results

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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