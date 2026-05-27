Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for VAC Q3 Earnings

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Zacks Research has a "Strong-Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.18 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $80.70.

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Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Up 6.2%

NYSE:VAC opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.Marriott Vacations Worldwide's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.050-7.800 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,662 shares of the company's stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 100,636 shares of the company's stock worth $6,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 212,199 shares of the company's stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 107,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,820 shares of the company's stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 22,506 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Michael Flaskey bought 14,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.26 per share, for a total transaction of $999,618.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,618.12. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -31.71%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, specializes in the development, marketing and management of vacation ownership resorts and related products. Originally launched as a division of Marriott International in 1984, the company became a separate publicly traded entity in 2011. Since then, it has expanded its offerings through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, establishing itself as a leading provider in the global timeshare industry.

The company's core business activities include selling vacation ownership interests, managing a growing portfolio of branded resorts and operating a loyalty program that allows members to exchange or use points at affiliated properties.

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