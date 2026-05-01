Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Autoliv Q2 Earnings

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Autoliv in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. The consensus estimate for Autoliv's current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Autoliv's Q3 2026 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.62 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.58 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Autoliv from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $116.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Autoliv from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.25.

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Autoliv Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $92.47 and a 1-year high of $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Autoliv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franz-Josef Kortuem sold 8,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,549 shares in the company, valued at $668,099.60. This trade represents a 59.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 1,278 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $155,954.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,963 shares in the company, valued at $239,544.89. The trade was a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $2,713,735. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autoliv by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Autoliv by 3,361.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 89,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Autoliv by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,497 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv Inc NYSE: ALV is a leading global supplier of automotive safety systems, specializing in the design, development and manufacture of passive and active safety products. Its core product portfolio includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, restraint control modules and pedestrian protection systems. In recent years, the company has also expanded into active safety technologies, offering radar, camera and sensor solutions that support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications.

Founded in 1997 following the spin-off of Electrolux's automotive safety business, Autoliv has evolved into a multinational organization with a presence in over 27 countries.

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