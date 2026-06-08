Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook of USAC FY2026 Earnings

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for USA Compression Partners' current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for USA Compression Partners' Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.35 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 807.33% and a net margin of 11.91%.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded USA Compression Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Texas Capital upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on USA Compression Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on USAC

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

USAC opened at $27.83 on Monday. USA Compression Partners has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. USA Compression Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 216.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,790 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in USA Compression Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,636 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.77% of the company's stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners NYSE: USAC is a Houston-based master limited partnership specializing in natural gas compression services for oil and gas producers. The company offers a full suite of midstream compression solutions designed to enhance production flow and optimize field operations. Its core activities include the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, operation and maintenance of natural gas compression equipment onshore across key U.S. basins.

USA Compression's product and service offerings encompass new equipment deployment, aftermarket parts and component sales, field service support, and instrumentation and control systems.

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