Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of HP Q4 Earnings

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne's current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.80.

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Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.31.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.60 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. Helmerich & Payne's quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Helmerich & Payne's payout ratio is presently -26.39%.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,735,765 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $206,660,000 after acquiring an additional 570,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,222,536 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $121,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,468,526 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $99,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,440 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,132,265 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,102,000 after purchasing an additional 87,882 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081,644 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $59,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Helmerich & Payne

Here are the key news stories impacting Helmerich & Payne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher EPS forecasts for multiple upcoming quarters, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signal improving earnings momentum for Helmerich & Payne.

Higher EPS forecasts for multiple upcoming quarters, including Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, and Q4 2027, signal improving earnings momentum for Helmerich & Payne. Positive Sentiment: Zacks also lifted its FY2027 estimate to $1.22 per share and FY2028 estimate to $2.15 per share, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term outlook for the company.

Zacks also lifted its FY2027 estimate to $1.22 per share and FY2028 estimate to $2.15 per share, reinforcing a more optimistic longer-term outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: Helmerich & Payne’s FlexRig is being mobilized for Omega Oil & Gas drilling programs, highlighting continued rig activity and potential revenue opportunities from customer work. Article Title

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is a leading provider of contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry, specializing primarily in onshore drilling operations. The company designs, engineers and operates a fleet of advanced drilling rigs, including its proprietary FlexRigs, which are engineered for high efficiency, safety and rapid mobilization. Alongside core drilling services, Helmerich & Payne offers well intervention, workover and coiled tubing services, positioning itself as a comprehensive drilling solutions partner for exploration and production companies worldwide.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Helmerich & Payne has grown through innovation and strategic expansion to serve diverse hydrocarbon basins.

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