Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of KNSL Q2 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2027 EPS estimates for Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q3 2027 earnings at $5.34 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $21.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.99 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $22.57 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KNSL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $392.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $405.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $390.18.

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Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $295.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company's 50-day moving average price is $327.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.79. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $287.20 and a 12-month high of $512.76.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $760,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $386,366,000 after buying an additional 533,499 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 614,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $240,401,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $229,653,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $208,443,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Salmaan K. Allibhai sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.17, for a total value of $77,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,134,214.65. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Kinsale Capital Group's payout ratio is presently 4.40%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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