Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for FANG Q1 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy's current full-year earnings is $19.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy's Q2 2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.34 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $14.49 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $223.26.

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Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $195.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 231.43 and a beta of 0.42. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $134.30 and a 1-year high of $214.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Diamondback Energy's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,944 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. BankChampaign National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $970,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $270,590,000 after purchasing an additional 59,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 92,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,200,285. This represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.20, for a total transaction of $1,486,544.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 942,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $178,362,813.20. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 174,321 shares of company stock worth $32,090,475 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Diamondback Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 511.63%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FANG is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback's activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

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