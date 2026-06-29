Zacks Research Has Positive Estimate for Timken Q2 Earnings

Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Timken's current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken's Q4 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.86 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS.

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Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Timken from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Timken from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:TKR opened at $141.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $106.48. Timken has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $145.61.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Timken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $1,747,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 264,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,845,323.44. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Timken

Here are the key news stories impacting Timken this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Timken across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $6.11 EPS, FY2027 to $6.86 EPS, and several quarterly forecasts. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling improving fundamentals.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Timken across multiple periods, including FY2026 to $6.11 EPS, FY2027 to $6.86 EPS, and several quarterly forecasts. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling improving fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Analysts now expect slightly stronger near-term results as well, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.62 and Q1 2027 EPS of $1.67. Incremental upgrades like these suggest stable demand and execution in Timken’s industrial business.

Analysts now expect slightly stronger near-term results as well, including Q2 2026 EPS of $1.62 and Q1 2027 EPS of $1.67. Incremental upgrades like these suggest stable demand and execution in Timken’s industrial business. Positive Sentiment: Separately, the stock’s average analyst rating remains “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing a broadly constructive Wall Street outlook for Timken.

Separately, the stock’s average analyst rating remains reinforcing a broadly constructive Wall Street outlook for Timken. Neutral Sentiment: The latest updates were analyst estimate revisions rather than new company guidance, so they may influence sentiment more than they change the underlying operating outlook. Timken Company The) (NYSE: TKR Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

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