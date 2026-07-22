Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of Flowserve Q3 Earnings

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2027 EPS estimates for Flowserve in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flowserve's current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.59 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Flowserve had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 7.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

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Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $92.00 price objective on Flowserve in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.70.

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Flowserve Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $67.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $92.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 153,553 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Flowserve by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,484 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,848 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian D. Savoy bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company's stock.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Flowserve's payout ratio is 32.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation NYSE: FLS is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve's offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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