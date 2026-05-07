Zacks Research Has Strong Forecast for KNSL FY2026 Earnings

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $20.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.12. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group's current full-year earnings is $20.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group's Q4 2026 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm's revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KNSL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $350.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $348.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $392.00.

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Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $351.31 and its 200 day moving average is $379.36. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $300.23 and a 1 year high of $512.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,788,590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $760,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 987,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $386,366,000 after purchasing an additional 533,499 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 614,647 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $240,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,653,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,043 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $208,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 22,576 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.66, for a total value of $6,832,852.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 308,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,233,807.68. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Kinsale Capital Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinsale Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: CEO Michael P. Kehoe remains a large shareholder after the sale — he still directly owns 308,048 shares (worth roughly $93.2M after the trade), which can be read as management alignment with shareholders.

CEO Michael P. Kehoe remains a large shareholder after the sale — he still directly owns 308,048 shares (worth roughly $93.2M after the trade), which can be read as management alignment with shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Kinsale announced the retirement of CIO Diane Schnupp and a leadership transition; the move appears orderly (planned retirement) but introduces some execution risk until the successor is in place. Kinsale Capital Announces CIO Retirement and Leadership Transition

Kinsale announced the retirement of CIO Diane Schnupp and a leadership transition; the move appears orderly (planned retirement) but introduces some execution risk until the successor is in place. Negative Sentiment: CEO sale of 22,576 shares (avg. $302.66, ~$6.83M) — the disclosed Form 4 shows a ~6.8% reduction in his position, and insider selling often weighs on sentiment. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

CEO sale of 22,576 shares (avg. $302.66, ~$6.83M) — the disclosed Form 4 shows a ~6.8% reduction in his position, and insider selling often weighs on sentiment. SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut multiple near‑ and medium‑term EPS forecasts (Q2 2026 down to $4.64 from $4.90; Q3 2026 to $4.84; several quarters and FY2027/FY2028 also trimmed). These revisions lower forward expectations and can pressure the stock’s valuation and sentiment until earnings prove otherwise.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc NYSE: KNSL is a specialty property and casualty insurance company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Established in 2009, the company focuses on underwriting complex and underserved risks across the United States. Kinsale operates through a network of wholesale brokers and independent agencies, offering tailored coverage solutions for a range of niche industries.

The company's product portfolio includes general liability, business auto, professional liability, environmental liability, inland marine, cyber liability, and other specialty lines.

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