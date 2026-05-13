Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for PACCAR Earnings

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for PACCAR's current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PACCAR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $109.00 price target on shares of PACCAR and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $122.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $113.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $119.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $131.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $727,745,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,977,556 shares of the company's stock worth $2,516,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,548,861 shares of the company's stock worth $498,146,000 after buying an additional 1,940,260 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 235.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,540,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,801,000 after buying an additional 1,784,236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,275,921 shares of the company's stock worth $249,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total value of $286,902.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 903 shares of the company's stock, valued at $117,760.23. This represents a 70.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company's stock.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from PACCAR's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PACCAR's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.09%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company's products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR's core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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