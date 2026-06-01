Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Genpact Earnings

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genpact in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Genpact's current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact's Q4 2027 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.

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G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $32.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,575,115 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $307,584,000 after buying an additional 3,131,643 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,802,854 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $224,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,484 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,864,198 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $78,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,010,764 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $234,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 13,702,500 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $641,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,556 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Genpact's payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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