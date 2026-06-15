Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for PAHC Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC - Free Report) - Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health's current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.80.

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Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $367.02 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.980-3.100 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Phibro Animal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 10,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $556,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,364.80. The trade was a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 69,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,028 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,593 shares of the company's stock worth $57,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,204,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 4,227.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 626,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,735 shares of the company's stock worth $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,111 shares of the company's stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Phibro Animal Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health across several periods, including FY2026 to $3.05 EPS, FY2027 to $3.18 EPS, and FY2028 to $3.35 EPS, signaling a more constructive view of the company’s earnings power.

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health across several periods, including FY2026 to $3.05 EPS, FY2027 to $3.18 EPS, and FY2028 to $3.35 EPS, signaling a more constructive view of the company’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Near-term estimates were also nudged higher, including Q4 2026 to $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 to $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 to $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 to $0.76 EPS, and Q1 2028/Q3 2028 to $0.82 EPS each, which may support investor confidence in execution.

Near-term estimates were also nudged higher, including Q4 2026 to $0.69 EPS, Q1 2027 to $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 to $0.85 EPS, Q3 2027 to $0.76 EPS, and Q1 2028/Q3 2028 to $0.82 EPS each, which may support investor confidence in execution. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research kept a Hold rating on PAHC, so the revisions are supportive but not a strong bullish upgrade.

Zacks Research kept a rating on PAHC, so the revisions are supportive but not a strong bullish upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: The stock still trades well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, so the shares remain in a weaker technical position despite the analyst optimism.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation NASDAQ: PAHC is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro's portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

Further Reading

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