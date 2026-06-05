Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for STRA Earnings

Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2027 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.31. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education's current full-year earnings is $7.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education's FY2028 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.09). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 10.21%.The business had revenue of $305.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $329.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Strategic Education's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

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STRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Strategic Education from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.00.

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Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $80.54 on Friday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 88.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 333 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 387 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 7,598 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $607,612.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 58,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,683,203.14. The trade was a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Thawley purchased 665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.71 per share, with a total value of $48,352.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,154 shares of the company's stock, valued at $883,717.34. This trade represents a 5.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Strategic Education's payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc is a publicly traded higher education services holding company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia. Through its primary operating subsidiaries, Strayer University and Capella University, the company delivers degree programs and professional development opportunities to working adults. Its offerings span undergraduate and graduate degrees, certificates, continuing education, and workforce training in fields such as business, technology, health services, education, and public administration.

Strayer University, with a network of physical campuses across the United States complemented by an online platform, provides associate’s through doctoral degrees designed to accommodate non-traditional students.

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